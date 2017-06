The logo of credit rating agency Moody's Investor Services is seen outside the office in Paris October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files

TOKYO Moody's Investors Service said it will not take any ratings action on Japan on Friday, although it warned that Japan's slipping behind on its fiscal targets could have wider implications.

A Moody's spokesman said the ratings agency's Friday briefing in Tokyo would not include any ratings action.

Moody's Aa3 rating on Japan has a stable outlook and is three notches below the top AAA rating.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Edwina Gibbs)