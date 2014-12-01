* Japan's ability to hit debt-reduction goal
uncertain-Moody's
* Warns "third arrow" of Abenomics proving elusive
* Downgrade pushes yen to fresh 7-year low vs dollar
TOKYO, Dec 1 Moody's Investors Service on Monday
downgraded Japan's sovereign debt rating by one notch to A1,
citing rising uncertainty over the country's ability to hit its
debt-reduction goal.
The announcement briefly sent the yen to a seven-year low
against the dollar and pushed 10-year Japanese government bond
(JGB) futures down by 10 ticks.
The downgrade came less than two weeks before Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe seeks re-election at a snap poll where his
stimulus policies and a decision to delay a second sales tax
hike will be among the key campaign issues.
The jury is out over whether Abe's strategy will revive the
economy and restore the country's tattered finances.
"This is particularly bad for Abe because the opposition can
attack him for this before the election," said Hiroshi Miyazaki,
senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The U.S. rating agency said the outlook was stable.
Tom Byrne, regional credit officer of Moody's, said the
downgrade was closely linked to Abe's decision to delay next
year's scheduled sales tax hike, which made it more challenging
for Japan to achieve its target of reducing the primary budget
deficit in fiscal 2020.
"There is concern that fiscal policy in its current state
will not achieve the long-term fiscal goals," he said.
ABE SAYS REMAINS COMMITTED
Hours before Moody's announcement, Abe had stressed in a
televised public debate that Japan remained committed to fiscal
reform, and that the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose policy was not
aimed at monetising public debt.
But Moody's warned that the BOJ's efforts to achieve its 2
percent inflation target through aggressive money printing may
eventually push up bond yields and raise government borrowing
costs.
"Rising interest rates would increase expenditure and offset
gains from revenue buoyancy," it said, adding that there was
increasing uncertainty about how quickly Abe can deliver his
"third arrow" policies to boost Japan's long-term growth.
Byrne said that while the BOJ's stimulus policy was
"unorthodox," its benefits still outweighed the costs.
"If you take Abe's three arrows and combine them, the third
arrow of economic growth policies hasn't been supportive yet,"
he said. The first two arrows are aggressive monetary and fiscal
stimulus deployed to end nearly two decades of deflation.
Japan's A1 rating is one notch lower than China and South
Korea, and four lower than the United States and Germany, which
have retained their top Aaa ratings.
The Moody's downgrade brings its Japan rating into line with
that of Fitch and one notch below Standard and Poor's.
Japan's public debt, at twice the size of its economy, is
larger than Italy's or any other troubled euro-zone nation.
The country's ample domestic savings have financed most of
the debt so far, although analysts warn that a rapidly ageing
population will erode those savings in coming years.
The BOJ, under a massive stimulus launched in April last
year and expanded on Oct. 31, bought more JGBs than the
government issued last month, stoking fears of debt
monetisation.
