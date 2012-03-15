* Need to act if yen movements become excessive -Nakao
* Still thinks dollar is very attractive asset
* Dlr/yen firms up on U.S. optimism, BOJ easing
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's top currency
policymaker said on Thursday that market speculation could cause
the yen to strengthen again, signalling readiness to act
against rapid currency moves, even as the dollar hit a fresh
11-month high versus the yen.
Speaking at a symposium, Takehiko Nakao, vice finance
minister for international affairs, said Japan's plan to buy
Chinese government bonds is aimed at information sharing between
the two, not at diversifying the country's reserves portfolio.
Growing optimism about the U.S. economy, and the Bank of
Japan's easing last month have helped the dollar rise to as high
as 84.187 yen, pulling further away from its record
low of 75.31 yen touched on Oct. 31 when Japan intervened
heavily to support the country's exporters.
"The yen has been depreciating after the BOJ's (Bank of
Japan) announcement on February 14 and Greek solution, and we
don't think this kind of movement is strange," Nakao said.
"We still think it is necessary to act in the market if we
are faced with very excessive movements in exchange rates."
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday that Japan had
received permission from China to buy 65 billion yuan ($10.26
billion) in Chinese government debt, a move that would make it
the first G7 country to purchase such bonds.
Nakao said the move is not aimed at diversifying Japan's
reserve portfolio, a bulk of which is in the dollar.
But it would promote cooperation between the two countries
and facilitate information sharing between the authorities about
"anything, including the reserve management", he said.
"The purpose is not to diversify our reserve portfolio from
the dollar which is the dominant share in our reserves ... We
still think the dollar is a very attractive asset."