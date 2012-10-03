TOKYO Oct 3 Japan's top currency tsar repeated
determination to act firmly against excessive yen gains, saying
its recent movements have been one-sided and do not reflect the
country's economic fundamentals.
"Our position is that recent yen appreciation is one-sided
and doesn't represent economic fundamentals," Takehiko Nakao,
Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, told
reporters at the Foreign Press Center Japan on Wednesday.
"If there is a big movement in currencies we'll take
decisive action if needed, that is our stance," he said.
Japan will host a Group of Seven finance ministers' meeting
and separate annual gatherings of the International Monetary
Fund and World Bank next week.