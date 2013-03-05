TOKYO, March 5 Hiroshi Nakaso, the government's
nominee for the next Bank of Japan deputy governor, said on
Tuesday that he cannot promise to achieve a 2 percent inflation
target within two years although he would do the utmost to meet
the goal as early as possible.
"It is hard to say that (it) can be achieved within two
years for sure," Nakaso said in a confirmation hearing at the
lower house of parliament, adding that prices could be affected
by various factors.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week nominated Nakaso, who is
currently a BOJ official that oversees the central bank's
international operations, to be the new deputy governor of
Japan's central bank in a push for more aggressive monetary
easing to meet a 2 percent inflation target and end nearly two
decades of deflation.