BRIEF-Georgia Power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse
* Georgia power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse for Vogtle nuclear expansion
TOKYO, March 28 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura shrugged off the need for Japan to adopt a Federal Reserve-style "Operation Twist" that aims to push down long-term interest rates.
Nishimura also told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that the BOJ would exclude the effect of any future rise in the sales tax on prices in guiding monetary policy.
"In guiding monetary policy, the BOJ focuses on the medium- to long-term trend of prices. That means we look at the trend of prices excluding the effect of any sales tax hike," he said.
Under "Operation Twist," the Fed rebalances its portfolio with longer-dated securities to push down long-term yields.
* Consolidated Energy Finance S.A. announces early tender results for its senior floating rate notes due 2019 and 6.75 pct senior notes due 2019 and early settlement of tender offer Source text for Eikon: