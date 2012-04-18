OKAYAMA, Japan, April 18 The Bank of Japan is
ready to take additional steps to ease monetary policy as
necessary, though specific moves will depend on the outlook for
economy and prices, Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said on
Wednesday.
"The BOJ is committed to implementing additional easing
measures, if deemed necessary," Nishimura said in a speech to
business leaders in Okayama, western Japan.
A former university professor and a statistics expert,
Nishimura joined the board in 2005 and was appointed a deputy
governor in March 2008.
He has been among board members more pessimistic about
Japan's economic outlook and surprised markets by proposing
unsuccessfully in April last year that the BOJ should boost its
asset purchases. He has voted with the majority since then.
The BOJ will consider easing monetary policy at its next
policy review on April 27 by boosting government bond purchases
under its 65 trillion yen ($) asset-buying and loan programme,
sources have said, as it battles to nudge inflation towards its
1 percent goal.