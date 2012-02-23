Dollar shortages hit Qatar exchange houses as foreign banks scale back ties
* Some Western banks continue business, others halt new deals
TOKYO Feb 23 Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Thursday he wants to have one-on-one talks with the Bank of Japan governor more frequently and to boost cooperation with the central bank.
"As I have done before, I want to meet directly with the BOJ governor more frequently to ensure close communication ... We would like to boost cooperation with the BOJ," Noda said in a parliamentary committee meeting.
* Some Western banks continue business, others halt new deals
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)