TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday that he has no plans to dissolve the lower house of parliament and call a general election at an early stage.

A general election must be held by late 2013, although some opposition parties have been trying to seek an early election to regain power.

Noda said he would focus his efforts on revitalising the economy and rebuilding areas in the northeast devastated by the earthquake and tsunami in March.

Noda was speaking in an interview with the Chiba Nippo newspaper, which other media were allowed to listen in on.

