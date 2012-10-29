* PM Noda says wants to tackle unfinished business
* Political standoff raises spectre of 'fiscal cliff'
* PM keeps BOJ under pressure to ease before policy review
* Analysts see little chance of elections anytime soon
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Oct 29 Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda made clear on Monday he was in no rush to go to the polls,
speaking of the risk of a "political vacuum" in a speech likely
to anger an opposition that has urged him to keep a promise to
call an election soon.
The ruling Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) swept to power in
2009 and holds a slim majority in the powerful lower house of
parliament, but the opposition's domination of the upper house
has it allowed it to block crucial budget deficit funding
legislation.
The opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is using the
issue to press Noda into calling an early election, at a time
when opinion polls show Noda is likely to lose any vote.
But the prime minister showed no sign of being cowed when he
delivered a policy speech at the opening of an extra parliament
session called primarily to pass a bill needed to fund a 38.3
trillion yen ($474 billion) deficit.
"In order to fulfill my responsibility for tomorrow, I
cannot abandon jobs halfway to their completion," Noda told the
lower house. "We shouldn't create at will a political vacuum
that would cause policies to stall."
Speaking on the eve of a review of monetary policy by the
Bank of Japan, Noda also vowed to work with the central bank
more closely to support the economy, using terms employed in the
past to pressure the central bank into easing policy.
Noda's cabinet approved a $5.3 billion fiscal stimulus plan
last week that economists said was too small to have much
impact, and piled more pressure on the BOJ, which is expected to
boost monetary stimulus steps at Tuesday's meeting.
Unless Noda wins opposition backing for the funding bill
Japan's government could run out of money by the end of
November, but there were scant signs that the opposition was
ready to cooperate.
Noda had promised in August to call an election "soon" in
order to secure opposition votes for another key piece of
legislation - his signature sales tax increase plan designed to
shore up state finances saddled by swelling social security
costs.
But he has been coy on exactly when he will call the
election for the lower house, which must be held by August next
year.
Analysts believe he is unlikely to do so in the near future
given his party's poor ratings in opinion polls.
"Noda wants to delay the day of reckoning as long as
possible," said political commentator Harumi Arima. "Who would
call an election now knowing that over 100 parliament seats
would be lost, putting the party on the brink of collapse?"
Noda will wait until next summer to hold general elections
together with upper house polls due in July, Arima added.
BRINKMANSHIP
In a sign of the opposition's deepening frustration, the
upper house, which it controls, has refused to hold a session on
Noda's speech following a non-binding censure motion against him
passed by the chamber in the last parliament session.
The current session is due to last until Nov. 30, and if the
deficit funding bill is not passed by then the government could
be pushed over a "fiscal cliff", and forced into draconian
spending cuts and push the economy back into recession.
That prospect has drawn close scrutiny from ratings agencies
Moody's Investors Service and Standard & Poor's.
The brinkmanship over the bond bill would backfire on the
opposition rather than Noda, Arima said, as the prime minister
could benefit from public criticism of his rivals' spoiling
tactics and eventually pass the bill with some tweaks, without
needing to call a general election.
"No government can manage the current public finances
without the bill," Noda said, appealing for opposition support.
"If the situation is left as it is, administrative services
could stall, which would seriously affect people's livelihoods
and thwart efforts to revive the economy."
In the speech, largely summarising government policy, Noda
vowed to tackle deflation and the yen's excessive strength,
which is hurting the export-reliant country.
He also reiterated his resolve to protect Japanese territory
and waters, an apparent reference to recent rows with China and
South Korea over separate groups of disputed islets.
"Achieving relationships of trust with surrounding countries
such as China, South Korea and Russia, with a comprehensive
view, strengthens the foundations on which Japan and the whole
region enjoy peace and prosperity," Noda said. "It is one of the
grave responsibilities a country has to fulfill."
Noda said he would promote free trade deals such as the
U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership and others including one
involving Japan, China and South Korea, with the aim of
realising a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, while
protecting national interests.
He also reiterated the government's vague promise to try to
ditch nuclear power in the 2030s while promoting green energy,
following the radiation crisis at the Fukushima nuclear plant
triggered by last year's massive earthquake and tsunami.