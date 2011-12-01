TOKYO Dec 1 Japan's prime minister said on Thursday Tokyo plans to compile a fourth extra budget to help finance welfare payouts and support victims of the March earthquake, but stressed that the cash-strapped government would not issue fresh bonds to fund it.

Limiting new debt issuance is important for Japan because its public debt burden is the highest among major economies, and the government has been using higher-than-expected tax revenue to finance some other extra budgets.

"We will secure funding for the extra budget through cost cutting and other methods and don't plan to issue extra bonds to fund it," Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told a news conference.

Total spending of 19 trillion yen ($245 billion) is planned over the next five years to rebuild northeast coastal areas devastated by the March 11 quake and tsunami.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi said the supplementary budget, which would alleviate the loan problems of the victims of the March disaster, could be worth around 2 trillion yen ($25 billion).

It is expected to be compiled by the middle of this month.

Japan has to reinforce its social security system strained by an aging population, and reforming the tax system is key to securing funding if it is to minimise reliance on debt issuance.

"The biggest issue now is how to strengthen social security, secure stable sources of funding for it, and make it sustainable in the future," Noda said.

"To that end, I'm determined to lead our debate on social security and tax reforms within the government as well as within the ruling party by the end of the year."

Under Noda's guidance, Japan in November formally applied to join talks on a U.S.-led free trade pact, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which forges a regional free trade area among Pacific Rim countries.

As Washington builds up some momentum for the TPP, Asian countries are also trying to promote their talks on regional free trade pacts.

"I believe Japan, China and Korea need to begin discussing free trade agreements at an early juncture," Noda said.

Noda and his Chinese and South Korean counterparts last month agreed to seek a trilateral investment treaty by the end of this year as a way to speed up talks on the free trade pact among the three countries.