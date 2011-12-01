TOKYO Dec 1 Japan's prime minister said
on Thursday Tokyo plans to compile a fourth extra budget to help
finance welfare payouts and support victims of the March
earthquake, but stressed that the cash-strapped government would
not issue fresh bonds to fund it.
Limiting new debt issuance is important for Japan because
its public debt burden is the highest among major economies, and
the government has been using higher-than-expected tax revenue
to finance some other extra budgets.
"We will secure funding for the extra budget through cost
cutting and other methods and don't plan to issue extra bonds to
fund it," Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told a news conference.
Total spending of 19 trillion yen ($245 billion) is planned
over the next five years to rebuild northeast coastal areas
devastated by the March 11 quake and tsunami.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said the supplementary budget,
which would alleviate the loan problems of the victims of the
March disaster, could be worth around 2 trillion yen ($25
billion).
It is expected to be compiled by the middle of this month.
Japan has to reinforce its social security system
strained by an aging population, and reforming the tax system is
key to securing funding if it is to minimise reliance on debt
issuance.
"The biggest issue now is how to strengthen social security,
secure stable sources of funding for it, and make it
sustainable in the future," Noda said.
"To that end, I'm determined to lead our debate on social
security and tax reforms within the government as well as within
the ruling party by the end of the year."
Under Noda's guidance, Japan in November formally applied to
join talks on a U.S.-led free trade pact, the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP), which forges a regional free trade area among
Pacific Rim countries.
As Washington builds up some momentum for the TPP, Asian
countries are also trying to promote their talks on regional
free trade pacts.
"I believe Japan, China and Korea need to begin discussing
free trade agreements at an early juncture," Noda said.
Noda and his Chinese and South Korean counterparts last
month agreed to seek a trilateral investment treaty by the end
of this year as a way to speed up talks on the free trade pact
among the three countries.