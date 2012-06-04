TOKYO, June 4 Gains in the yen have been one-sided recently and do not reflect Japan's economic fundamentals, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday.

Noda, speaking at a news conference, declined to comment on whether Japan has intervened in currency markets.

The dollar inched up 0.2 percent to 78.16 yen on Monday but was still not far off Friday's low of 77.65, the greenback's lowest since mid-February.