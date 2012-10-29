* PM Noda says wants to tackle unfinished business
* Political standoff raises spectre of 'fiscal cliff'
* PM keeps BOJ under pressure for easing before rate review
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Oct 29 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda made clear on Monday he is in no rush to go to the polls,
speaking of unfinished business and the risk of a "political
vacuum" in a speech likely to anger the opposition, which has
been urging him to keep a promise to call an election soon.
Speaking on the eve of a review of monetary policy by the
Bank of Japan, Noda also vowed to work with the central bank
more closely to support the economy, repeating wording the
government has used in the past to pressure the central bank.
Noda's cabinet approved a $5.3 billion fiscal stimulus plan
last week that economists said was too small to have much
impact, and piled more pressure on the BOJ, which is expected to
boost its monetary stimulus steps at Tuesday's meeting.
Noda's policy speech came at the opening of an extra
parliament session called to work primarily on a bill needed to
fund a 38.3 trillion yen ($474 billion) budget deficit. There
are no signs of it gaining backing from the opposition.
"In order to fulfill my 'responsibility for tomorrow', I
cannot abandon jobs halfway to their completion," Noda told the
lower house. "We shouldn't create at will a political vacuum
that would cause policies to stall."
Noda promised in August to call an election "soon" in order
to secure opposition votes for another key piece of legislation
- his signature sales tax increase plan designed to shore up
state finances saddled by swelling social security costs.
But he has been coy on exactly when he will call the
election for the lower house, which must be held by August next
year, and analysts believe he is unlikely to do so in the near
future given poor ratings in opinion polls for his ruling
Democratic Party.
In a sign of the opposition's deepening frustration, the
upper house, which it controls, has refused to hold a session on
Noda's speech following a non-binding censure motion against him
passed by the chamber in the last parliament session.
The current session is due to last until Nov. 30, and unless
Noda wins opposition backing for the deficit bill the government
may run out of money by the end of next month.
That could trigger a "fiscal cliff" of draconian spending
cuts and push the economy back into recession. The prospect has
drawn close scrutiny from ratings agencies Moody's Investors
Service and Standard & Poor's.
"No government can manage the current public finances
without the bill," Noda said, appealing for opposition support.
"If the situation is left as it is, administrative services
could stall, which would seriously affect people's livelihoods
and thwart efforts to revive the economy."
In the speech, largely summarising government policy, Noda
vowed to tackle deflation and the yen's excessive strength,
which is hurting the export-reliant country.
He also reiterated his resolve to protect Japanese territory
and waters, an apparent reference to recent rows with China and
South Korea over separate groups of disputed islets.
"Concluding relationships of trust with surrounding
countries such as China, South Korea and Russia, with a
comprehensive view, strengthens the foundations on which Japan
and the whole region enjoy peace and prosperity," Noda said.
"It is one of the grave responsibilities a country has to
fulfill."
Noda said he would promote free trade deals such as the
U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership and others including one
involving Japan, China and South Korea, with the aim of
realising Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, while protecting
national interests.
He also reiterated the government's vague promise to try to
ditch nuclear power in the 2030s while promoting green energy,
following the radiation crisis at the Fukushima nuclear plant
triggered by last year's massive earthquake and tsunami.