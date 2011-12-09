TOKYO Dec 9 Japan's government will closely watch the economic impact of a strong yen, Europe's debt woes and floods in Thailand, a senior official said on Friday.

"It is hard to determine how the yen's strength since July has impacted companies' attitudes on spending," Hiroshi Ogushi, a parliamentary secretary at the Cabinet Office, told reporters.

"But we need to watch with extra caution the impact of a strong yen, how Europe's fiscal situation is leading to the yen's strength and the effect of Thai floods."

Ogushi briefed on Japan's revised gross domestic product data for July-September, which showed a slight downward change due to a slump in corporate capital spending.