TOKYO Dec 9 Japan's government will
closely watch the economic impact of a strong yen, Europe's debt
woes and floods in Thailand, a senior official said on Friday.
"It is hard to determine how the yen's strength since July
has impacted companies' attitudes on spending," Hiroshi Ogushi,
a parliamentary secretary at the Cabinet Office, told reporters.
"But we need to watch with extra caution the impact of a
strong yen, how Europe's fiscal situation is leading to the
yen's strength and the effect of Thai floods."
Ogushi briefed on Japan's revised gross domestic product
data for July-September, which showed a slight downward change
due to a slump in corporate capital spending.