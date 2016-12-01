TOKYO Dec 1 Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday the government will closely monitor the effects of oil price gains on the economy, including on the broader financial and capital markets.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference the government will continue to watch oil price moves and international energy demand and supply.

The dollar stood around 114.40 yen on Thursday after touching a 9-1/2-month high of 114.83 yen as oil prices soared after the world's largest producers agreed to curb production, pushing U.S. Treasury yields higher. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)