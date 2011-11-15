(adds quote and details)
* Says investors could leave Japan market if problems not
addressed
* DPJ sets up working group on corporate governance
TOKYO, Nov 15Japan's ruling party policy
chief Seiji Maehara said on Tuesday that if the problems at
scandal-hit Olympus are left unaddressed, they could
dent credibility of Japan's market as a whole.
He also said the ruling Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) will
discuss corporate governance, taking into account corporate law
as well as finance and exchange law, in concert with the
government.
DPJ's policy research committee decided on Tuesday to set up
a working group on corporate governance and information
discloser following scandals on Olympus as well as Japanese
tissue maker Daio Paper Corp, whose founder's grandson
borrowed millions from related companies.
"If these problems are left, Japan's overall market
credibility will be shaken. Problems could arise such as
investment will be held off or (investors) escape (from Japan's
market)," Maehara said.
He refrained from commenting on investigation on Olympus
being conducted by the third-party committee and the
authorities.
(Reporting by Sumio Ito, writing by Kaori Kaneko)