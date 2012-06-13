* April core machinery orders up 5.7 pct mth/mth
* Slowing Chinese growth, Europe crisis cloud outlook
* BOJ seen standing pat this week, fingers on trigger
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's core machinery orders
rose more than expected in April, suggesting that rebuilding
from last year's earthquake will offset some of the pain from a
strong yen and Europe's debt crisis to support the fragile
economy.
The 5.7 percent rise in core orders, a leading indicator of
capital spending, was more than the median forecast for a 2.1
percent gain and followed a 2.8 percent drop in March, data from
the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.
The data underscore the Bank of Japan's view that robust
domestic demand will help the country's economy toward a
moderate recovery.
But policymakers have little to cheer about with the outlook
clouded by a stubbornly strong yen, slowing Chinese growth and
market jitters over Europe's debt crisis.
"Corporate profits are gradually picking up but capital
spending is increasing at an even faster rate, partly helped by
reconstruction demand," said Junko Nishioka, chief economist at
RBS Securities in Tokyo.
"But considering the recent cautious mood in business
sentiment, it's hard to predict that capital spending will gain
further momentum."
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series, increased 6.6 percent in April against an expected
5.1 percent annual rise.
Japan's economy grew at an annualised 4.7 percent in the
first quarter and economists expect solid private consumption
and spending on rebuilding following last year's earthquake to
sustain growth this year. The IMF said the economy is on track
to grow about 2 percent this year.
The murky outlook will keep the Bank of Japan under pressure
to offer further monetary stimulus. But the central bank will
probably keep its monetary policy unchanged on Friday to save
its financial firepower in case Greece ignites fresh turmoil
after the market respite offered by a euro zone agreement to
shore up Spain's banks.