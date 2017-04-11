TOKYO, April 12 Japan's core machinery orders
rose 1.5 percent in February from the previous month, government
data showed on Wednesday, underscoring a gradual pick-up in
capital expenditure.
The rise in the core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, was below the 2.7 percent gain expected by
economists in a Reuters poll.
It followed a 3.2 percent decline in January, the Cabinet
Office data showed.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
ships and orders from the electric power utilities, grew 5.6
percent in February, after an 8.2 percent slide in the previous
month.
To view full table, click on the Cabinet Office website:
here
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)