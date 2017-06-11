TOKYO, June 12 Japan's core machinery orders fell 3.1 percent in April from the previous month, down for the first time in three months, in a sign capital expenditure lacks momentum, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday. The fall in the core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the 1.3 percent drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 1.4 percent increase in March, the data showed. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude ships and orders from electric power utilities, grew 2.7 percent in April, versus a 0.7 percent decline in March and a 6.3 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. To view full table, click on the Cabinet Office website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)