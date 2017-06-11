PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, June 12 Japan's core machinery orders fell 3.1 percent in April from the previous month, down for the first time in three months, in a sign capital expenditure lacks momentum, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday. The fall in the core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the 1.3 percent drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 1.4 percent increase in March, the data showed. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude ships and orders from electric power utilities, grew 2.7 percent in April, versus a 0.7 percent decline in March and a 6.3 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. To view full table, click on the Cabinet Office website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Four of Canada's biggest banks are the largest providers of C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) in credit for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, the company said in regulatory filings on Thursday.