* Govt commitment to fiscal discipline, BOJ independence key
to success
* Yen weakness here to stay, at least through spring
* JGB yields seen contained by domestic appetite, for now
* Move in right direction, details and political will
crucial
* Deflation seen hard to beat, giving reprieve to bond
yields
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Jan 9 The Japanese economy is expected to
recover a little in 2013 if Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policies
of massive fiscal spending, aggressive monetary easing, and a
weaker yen produce the momentum needed to lift Japan from
stubborn deflation.
Analysts say recovery in the first half of 2013 may also be
boosted by a pickup in the world economy, and could then
accelerate later in the year as consumers rush to buy before a
sales tax hike planned for April 2014.
The real GDP growth rate will probably average around 1
percent, with some economists seeing the "Abenomics" stimulus
packages possibly pushing growth as high as 2 percent in a drive
to pull Japan from a decade and a half of nearly uninterrupted
deflation.
Investors on the whole believe Abe recognises politics is
both Japan's best hope and biggest risk, and will display strong
resolve to spur growth.
The key for the Abe government to succeed - where past
governments with a similar set of prescriptions failed because
they flip-flopped - is to stay the course of economic stimulus
while cutting public debt and preserving the Bank of Japan's
independence.
"Failure by the government to pursue its policies thoroughly
until it is fully confident of the recovery is the biggest
risk," said Takao Hattori, senior investment strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "This is Japan's last
chance."
Japan's nominal GDP is estimated to have fallen to around
470 trillion yen ($5.4 trillion) in 2012 from a 1997 peak of 523
trillion yen.
The BOJ's powerful easing is expected to help ease the yen's
prolonged strength, bolstering exporters' global competitiveness
while improving corporate earnings. Public works spending is
expected to underpin the economy in the meantime.
But not all commentators are convinced that the
tried-and-trusted strategy of monetary easing and big public
works programmes of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party will be up to
the task.
"The key for Japan's economy in 2013 is how the new
government can map out a growth strategy and implement it rather
than relying heavily on monetary easing and fiscal stimulus,"
said Yasuo Yamamoto, a senior economist at Mizuho Research
Institute.
"Quantitative easing alone would not help beat deflation,
and spending big on public works could backfire if it involves
more borrowing," Yamamoto said, referring to Japan's
ballooning debt that already amounts to nearly 237 percent of
GDP.
Sources familiar with BOJ thinking told Reuters the central
bank would assent to doubling its inflation target to 2 percent
- as Abe has demanded - at its next rate review meeting on Jan.
21 to 22, and fend off a challenge to its legal independence in
setting monetary policy.
Analysts say there is nothing wrong with the government
seeking an accord with the BOJ to achieve growth, but they warn
the government of a severe market backlash in the form of "Japan
selling" if it pushes too far.
"What is at stake is that both sides do their utmost on
their part, the BOJ on monetary policy and the government in
boosting the potential growth rate, not one or the other,"
said Nobuyasu Atago at Japan Center for Economic Research.
WEAK YEN SUPPORTS STRONGER GROWTH
Analysts and traders see the dollar ranging between 80 and
90 yen in 2013, supporting the Nikkei above 10,000 to around
12,000. Ten-year JGB yields will likely trade between 0.8 and
1.0 percent with the curve steepening to reflect premiums on
deteriorating fiscal health, as more bonds will be issued to
finance public spending.
Traders expect the yen to stay pressured until April at
least, when a new BOJ governor who is expected to advocate for
Abe's reflationary policy is appointed.
"The world is quickly realising that Abe is serious about
his pressure on the monetary policy of the BOJ," said Neal
Gilbert, market strategist at GFT Forex, who believes the yen
may weaken to 94 against the dollar by the end of 2013.
The yen's strength is seen limited to around 80 to the
dollar, as institutional investors may want to sell the yen
mainly due to Japan's worsening trade balances.
Limitless money printing risks quickly transforming the
current favourable yen weakness to "Japan selling", however.
A 10 yen drop may theoretically boost consumer prices by 0.5
percentage points but in reality it will probably only add 0.1
or 0.2 percentage points, analysts say, because there is a limit
to what printing money and a weak currency can do to beat
Japan's deep-rooted deflation caused by an acute lack of demand.
"It's important the BOJ continues its powerful easing to
beat deflation and, when necessary, take further action ... It's
very dangerous to think that once we have inflation, everyone
will be happy," said Eiji Hirano, a former senior BOJ executive.
Atago at the Japan Center for Economic Research said
temporary spikes in JGB yields in the past had been limited to
around 100 basis points: Markets have yet to experience the real
effect of widening fiscal premiums, thus making it hard to
predict what market reaction might be when public trust in the
value of money is lost. But waiting for it to happen will be too
late.
"A commitment to restoring fiscal health must accompany
fiscal spending and bold monetary policy. The government should
be mindful of the risk of the yen selling transforming into
'Japan selling' from a mere correction to yen strength," he
said.
Analysts also fear market retaliation if the government
delays the planned rise in the consumption tax next year, a key
litmus test in the country's drive to fiscal consolidation.
To avoid repeating past mistakes, the government must
concurrently pursue deregulation and tax reforms to spur
improvements in the labour market and higher wages.
"Abe's policy direction is right but public works-centred
spending is worrying. If inflation rises and wages don't, it
will only chill consumer spending and undermine the economy,"
said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments. "The
consumption tax hike is inevitable, but the key is that its
revenue is used to restore fiscal health and not wasted."
YIELDS SEEN CONTAINED
A 44 trillion yen cap on new bond issuance is scrapped under
Abe's policy, but investors see neither runaway inflation nor
yields shooting up.
"Two percent inflation is very hard to achieve. Structural
changes are necessary for inflation accompanied by wage rises to
take hold, but they are a multiyear task," said Toru Yamamoto,
chief fixed income strategist at Daiwa Securities.
JGBs have greeted Abe's policy statements with a steepening
curve that reflected concerns about supply as the government
aims to sell over 5 trillion yen in new bonds to fund the
budget.
But expectations the BOJ will expand its asset purchasing
programme by extending the maturity of JGBs it buys to up to
five years are putting downward pressure on yields while demand
from key investors such as banks remains strong for 10-year
bonds.
"Japanese investors will keep buying 10-year JGBs given the
market's deep liquidity and their very strict risk management
that shuns active investment overseas. Domestic investors will
continue to support the JGB market," said Daiwa SB Investments'
Okuhara.
Risks to the main scenario are the United States delaying a
fundamental solution to its fiscal crunch, elections in Italy in
February and Germany in September that could change the tone for
the euro zone's push for fiscal reforms and preserving the
currency union, and China's economic prospects. Optimism that
these factors will not pose a significant danger to the world
economy has helped to encourage yen selling.
"Recovery in the U.S. economy is very important. Japan
exports a lot of capital goods, so its exports are closely
correlated to capital expenditure trends overseas," said
Masayuki Kichikawa, chief economist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch Securities in Tokyo.
($1 = 87.1300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chikako Mogi; Additional reporting by Tokyo
Markets and Tokyo Economics teams; Editing by Eric Meijer)