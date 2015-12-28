Men work on constructing a metal structure at a factory at the Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Japan's industrial output fell 1.0 percent in November from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, suggesting that sluggish emerging market demand continues to cloud the outlook for the economy.

The fall compared with a median market forecast of a 0.6 percent drop, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 0.9 percent in December and increase 6.0 percent in January.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)