TOKYO, Dec 14 Japan's industrial output rose 2.2 percent in October in a sign the impact of flooding in Thailand was less than feared, revised data showed on Wednesday, but Europe's debt crisis and global growth worries may dampen production ahead. The figure compared with an initial reading of a 2.4 percent climb and a 3.3 percent decline in September. The capacity utilisation index rose 4.1 percent in October from a month earlier to 89.3. Click on and for stories on Japan's industrial output data. Details were as follows: OCT OCT SEPT OCT INDEX (revised) (prelim) (adjusted month/month): Output +2.2 +2.4 -3.3 92.5 Shipments +0.2 +0.6 -2.0 92.9 Inventories +0.9 +0.8 -0.1 103.6 Inventories/shipments ratio -0.9 -1.1 +3.8 118.1 Capacity utilisation index +4.1 n/a -3.6 89.3 (unadjusted year-on-year): Output +0.1 +0.4 -3.3 95.3 To view the full tables, go to the trade ministry's website: