* Output down 3.1 pct in May vs forecast -2.8 pct

* Consumer inflation still far from BOJ's 1 pct goal

* Companies expect output to bounce back in June-July

* Fading stimulus effect weighs on recovery outlook

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, June 29 Japanese factory output fell for the second straight month in May, but companies forecast production to bounce back, suggesting the dip reflected mainly inventory adjustment and economic recovery was set to continue, albeit at a slower pace.

Industrial output fell 3.1 percent in May, more than a median market forecast of a 2.8 percent drop, data from the trade ministry showed on Friday.

Output has been supported by demand generated by government subsidies for low-emission cars, although analysts expect the boost to fade soon as money for the programme is seen running out by the final quarter of the year.

In another sign that a growth spurt early this year was losing pace, the purchasing managers' survey for June showed the first contraction in manufacturing activity in seven months.

However, manufacturers surveyed by the trade ministry expect output to rise in coming months and many analysts expect moderate recovery to continue as spending for rebuilding from last year's earthquake offsets some of the pain from slowing overseas demand.

"Car makers had some extra inventory, so they cut their factory output in May, which led to the decline in overall industrial production," said Norio Miyagawa, senior economist at Mizuho Securities Research & Consulting in Tokyo.

"This is an adjustment in production, but it won't last long, as indicated by companies' forecasts for June and July," he said.

"The economy can continue to grow in the second quarter, but growth could slow in the second half of the year as the impact from government subsidies on environment-friendly cars fades.

Manufacturers expect output to rise 2.7 percent in June, more than the previous forecast of 2.4 percent, and expand further 2.4 percent in July, the data showed.

Separate data showed that core consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in May from a year earlier, marking the first drop in four months in a sign the central bank's 1 percent inflation goal is remains elusive.

The price data may add to pressure on the Bank of Japan to do more to beat deflation at its next policy-setting meeting on July 11-12, when it will issue new quarterly economic and price forecasts.

The central bank revised up its assessment of Japan's economy this month to say it has started to pick up moderately on solid exports and output.

But it has also warned of risks to the outlook, such as the fallout from Europe's debt crisis, and made clear it was ready to ease monetary policy again should Japan's recovery come under threat.