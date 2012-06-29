* Output down 3.1 pct in May vs forecast -2.8 pct
* Consumer inflation still far from BOJ's 1 pct goal
* Companies expect output to bounce back in June-July
* Fading stimulus effect weighs on recovery outlook
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, June 29 Japanese factory output fell for
the second straight month in May and manufacturing activity
shrank in June, in a sign that any recovery in the world's third
largest economy will be modest as the growth spurt of earlier
this year starts to wane.
But companies forecast production to bounce back in June and
July, suggesting that the dip is largely due to inventory
adjustment and won't derail the pickup in growth now under way.
Industrial output fell 3.1 percent in May, more than a
median market forecast of a 2.8 percent drop, after a 0.2
percent drop in April, data from the trade ministry showed on
Friday.
About 70 percent of the fall was due to cuts in automobile
output, as support from demand generated by government subsidies
for low-emission cars began to fade with money for the programme
seen running out by the final quarter of this year.
"Carmakers had some extra inventory, so they cut their
factory output in May, which led to the decline in overall
industrial production," said Norio Miyagawa, senior economist at
Mizuho Securities Research & Consulting in Tokyo.
"This is an adjustment in production, but it won't last
long, as indicated by companies' forecasts for June and July."
Japan's economy is expected to outperform most of its G7
peers this year with growth of around 2 percent, helped by
earthquake reconstruction spending.
Manufacturers surveyed by the trade ministry expect output
to rise 2.7 percent in June, more than the previous forecast of
2.4 percent, and expand further 2.4 percent in July, in a sign
any adjustment in output will be temporary.
But the strong yen, Europe's continuing debt crisis and
slowing growth in emerging economies are clouding the outlook
for the export-reliant economy.
OUTLOOK MURKY
The purchasing managers' survey for June showed the first
contraction in manufacturing activity in seven months and export
orders declined, suggseting that Europe's debt crisis could
worsen overseas demand.
Some economists, however, were confident that monetary
easing will support growth in major economies.
"We expect the U.S. recovery to strengthen in the second
half of this year and that emerging markets will also pick up
due to monetary easing," said Takuji Aida, senior economist at
UBS Securities.
"Japan's domestic demand is also improving due to
reconstruction and the jobless rate is falling. The fall in
industrial output will be temporary."
Forecasts from the industries that typically drive Japan's
economic growth suggest that the dip in production could
possibly end at the start of the third quarter.
Carmakers expect their output to fall 3.2 percent in June
and then expand 1.4 percent in July. Makers of electronic parts,
such as semiconductor equipment, expect their output to jump
14.1 percent in June and 6.3 percent in July, according to the
output data.
But support from spending for rebuilding from last year's
earthquake, which has offset some of the pain from slowing
overseas demand, may prove bumpy due to delays in some
reconstruction projects.
Some analysts, including Miyagawa at Mizuho Securities
Research & Consulting, thus expect the economy to have continued
expanding in April-June but start to slow in the second half of
this year.
Separate data showed that core consumer prices fell 0.1
percent in May from a year earlier, marking the first drop in
four months in a sign the central bank's 1 percent inflation
goal is remains elusive.
The price data may add to pressure on the Bank of Japan to
do more to beat deflation at its next policy-setting meeting on
July 11-12, when it will issue new quarterly economic and price
forecasts.
The central bank revised up its assessment of Japan's
economy this month to say it has started to pick up moderately
on solid exports and output. But it has also warned of risks to
the outlook, such as the fallout from Europe's debt crisis, and
made clear it was ready to ease monetary policy again should
Japan's recovery come under threat.
"There is no good reason for the BOJ to ease monetary policy
this month, but that also depends on how things go in the
financial markets and the European situation between now and the
next monetary policy meeting," said Yuichi Kodama, chief
economist at Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance in Tokyo.
Japan failed to spend 40 percent of the money it allocated
for the first year of reconstruction in the country's
However, housing starts rose 9.3 percent in May from a year
earlier, up for the fourth straight month, data from the land
ministry showed on Friday, reflecting a quickening pace of
reconstruction. Orders received by 50 major
construction companies in May fell 0.9 percent from a year
earlier.