FOREX-Dollar buckles vs yen on heightened risk aversion, RBA awaited
* Aussie awaits RBA decision for immediate cues (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
TOKYO Dec 13 Japan's industrial output rose 1.0 percent in October from the previous month, revised government data showed on Friday, marking a second straight month of gains and underscoring a steady recovery by the economy.
The figure compared with an initial reading of a 0.5 percent rose and followed a 1.3 percent increase in September, according to data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.
The capacity utilisation index rose 1.2 percent in October from a month earlier to 99.6, the data showed.
To view the full tables, click on the METI website
* Aussie awaits RBA decision for immediate cues (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its memory chip unit being split off and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.