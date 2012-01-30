UPDATE 4-Britain's May seeks deal with Northern Irish party to cling to power
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's industrial output rose 4.0 percent in December, posting its first climb in two months, government data showed on Tuesday, due in part to a recovery in supply chains disrupted by floods in Thailand. The rise compared with a median market forecast for a 3.0 percent increase, and followed a 2.7 percent drop in November. Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.5 percent in January and increase 1.2 percent in February. Following is a table of Japan's industrial output, with economists' median forecast in parentheses: (adjusted month/month): DEC NOV OCT DEC INDEX Output +4.0 (+3.0) -2.7 +2.2 93.6 Shipments +4.5 -1.6 +0.2 95.5 Inventories -2.9 -0.6 +0.9 100.0 Inventories/shipments -3.6 -1.6 -0.9 112.0 (unadjusted year-on-year): Output -4.1 -4.2 +0.1 94.1 Manufacturers surveyed by METI forecast output as follows (seasonally adjusted month-on-month percentage change): JAN (PREV F'CAST) FEB +2.5 (+3.4) +1.2 To view the full tables, click on
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
DUBAI, June 11 Saudi Arabia's financial sector is hoping for tens of billions of dollars of foreign portfolio funds to start flowing into the country this month, but the money may do little to boost a stock market depressed by low oil prices and rising taxes.