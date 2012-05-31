* April output +0.2 pct vs forecast +0.5 pct
* Manufacturers see May output -3.2 pct, June +2.4 pct
* China slowdown, Europe crisis pose risks to outlook
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese industrial output rose in
April at a slower pace than expected, in a discouraging sign
that China's slowing economy and Europe's sovereign debt crisis
will weigh on Japan's recovery.
The 0.2 percent increase in industrial output was less than
the median estimate for a 0.5 percent increase, trade ministry
data showed, as some manufacturers curbed production due to an
increase in inventories.
Manufacturers said they expect output to decline in May and
rebound in June, but economists said the risks from Europe's
debt crisis and a rising yen are reason to be cautious about the
pace of Japan's economic recovery.
"Growth was weaker than expected, reflecting sluggish demand
for IT-related goods worldwide, particularly in China," said
Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research
Institute in Tokyo.
"The forecast for May is worrisome as that would mean
production would fall to levels seen last summer, and the
expected rebound in June is also weak. All of this stems from a
poor export environment.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to fall
3.2 percent in May and then increase 2.4 percent in June, the
data showed.
Japan's economy is headed for a moderate recovery as
rebuilding from a record earthquake in March 2011 gets into full
swing, and government subsidies for low-emission vehicles
support demand for automobiles.
But slowing growth in China, Europe's debt crisis and the
persistent strength of the yen are clouding the outlook for the
export-reliant economy.
The Bank of Japan stands ready to ease monetary policy again
should a disorderly Greek exit from the euro shock markets and
trigger a spike in the safe-haven yen. Otherwise, the central
bank is expected to stand pat for now after having eased policy
in February and April.