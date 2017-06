TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's industrial output fell 3.3 percent in September, revised data showed on Monday.

The figure compared with an initial reading of a 4.0 percent drop and a 0.6 percent rise in August.

The capacity utilisation index fell 3.6 percent in September from a month earlier to 85.8. That marked the first fall in five months. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)