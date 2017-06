TOKYO Dec 28 Japanese industrial output fell a bigger-than-expected 2.6 percent in November, government data showed on Wednesday, hurt by a slowing global economy and after floods in Thailand disrupted supply chains.

The fall compared with a median market forecast of a 0.8 percent drop and followed a 2.2 percent rise in October.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 4.8 percent in December and increase 3.4 percent in January.