TOKYO Jan 18 Japan's industrial output fell 2.7 percent in November, revised data showed on Wednesday, after flooding in Thailand disrupted company supply chains.

The figure compared with an initial reading of a 2.6 percent drop and a 2.2 percent increase in October.

The capacity utilisation index declined 2.9 percent in November from a month earlier to 86.7.

To view the full tables, go to the trade ministry's website: