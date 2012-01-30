TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's industrial output rose 4.0 percent in December, posting its first climb in two months, government data showed on Tuesday, due in part to a recovery in supply chains disrupted by floods in Thailand.

The rise compared with a median market forecast for a 3.0 percent increase, and followed a 2.7 percent drop in November.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.5 percent in January and increase 1.2 percent in February.