TOKYO, March 30 Japan's industrial output fell 1.2 percent in February, government data showed on Friday, falling for the first time in three months in a worrying sign of overseas demand for electronics parts and automobiles.

The fall compared with a median market forecast of a 1.3 percent increase and followed a 1.9 percent rise in January.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.6 percent in March and increase 0.7 percent in April, the data showed.

To view the full tables, click on: