TOKYO May 17 Japan's industrial output rose 1.3 percent in March, revised data showed on Thursday, in a sign that a recovery in overseas demand and post-quake rebuilding in Japan is boosting production.

The figure compared with an initial reading for March of a 1.0 percent rise, following a 1.6 percent fall in February.

The capacity utilisation index rose 1.3 percent in March from a month earlier to 92.4.