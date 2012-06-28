GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe steady as UK election, ECB grab attention
* ECB, Italy bank rescue, UK election, ex-FBI grilling in focus
TOKYO, June 29 Japan's industrial output fell 3.1 percent in May, suggesting that slowing overseas growth was starting to weigh on the export-reliant economy.
The drop was bigger than a median market forecast of a 2.8 decline, and followed a 0.2 percent fall in April, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 2.7 percent in June and increase 2.4 percent in July, the data showed.
ATHENS, June 8 Greece's jobless rate dropped to 22.5 percent in March from a downwardly revised 22.9 percent in the previous month, statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday, but remained the euro zone's highest.