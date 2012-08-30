TOKYO Aug 31 Japan's industrial output
unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in July, government data showed on
Friday, in a sign the global slowdown is taking its toll on the
country's factory activity.
The fall compared with a median market forecast of a 1.7
percent increase, and followed a 0.4 percent rise in June, data
from the trade ministry showed.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise
0.1 percent in August and decrease 3.3 percent in September, the
data showed.
The ministry stuck to its assessment that industrial output
is flat as a trend.
