TOKYO, June 14 Japan's industrial output slipped 0 .2 percent in April, r evised data showed on Thursday, suggesting recent bearish signs in China's economy and euro zone debt problems led firms to stay cautious on production.

The figure compared with an initial reading of a 0.2 percent rise and followed a 1.3 percent increase in March.

The capacity utilisation index fell 0.6 percent in April from a month earlier to 91.8.