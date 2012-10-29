TOKYO Oct 30 Japan's industrial output dropped
4.1 percent in September, marking the biggest decline since the
aftermath of last year's earthquake, government data showed, in
a sign the global slowdown and territorial rows with China
dampened factory activity.
The fall compared with a median market forecast for a 3.3
percent decline, and was the sharpest fall since a record drop
of 16.2 percent in March 2011 after the devastating quake and
tsunami, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry showed. It followed a 1.6 percent fall in the previous
month.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to fall
1.5 percent in October and rise 1.6 percent in November, the
data showed.
The ministry cut its assessment of industrial output, saying
that it is falling. Previously, it had said production was
weakening as a trend.
To view the full tables, click on