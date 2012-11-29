TOKYO Nov 30 Japan's industrial output unexpectedly rose 1.8 percent in October, up for the first time in four months, government data showed, in a sign that the impact of the global slowdown and a diplomatic row with China may have run their course.

The rise compared with a median market forecast of a 2.2 percent drop, following a 4.1 percent decline in the previous month which was the biggest drop since the aftermath of last year's earthquake.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 0.1 percent in November but rise 7.5 percent in December, data from the ministry showed on Friday.

The ministry maintained its assessment of industrial output, saying that it is falling.

To view the full tables, click on