TOKYO, July 30 Japanese industrial output fell 3.3 percent in June from the previous month, down for the first time in five months, government data showed on Tuesday, but analysts see factory activity on track for a recovery backed by exports and private consumption.
The fall compared with a 1.8 percent decline projected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 1.9 percent increase in May, according to the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 6.5 percent in July but decrease 0.9 percent in August, the data showed.
The ministry maintained its assessment of industrial output, saying it was showing a moderate pickup trend.
