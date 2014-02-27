TOKYO Feb 28 Japan's industrial output rose 4.0 percent in January, marking a second straight month of gains, government data showed on Friday, as companies ramped up production of cars and other goods to meet rising demand before a sales tax hike in April.

The month-on-month gain compared with economists' median forecast for 3.0 percent growth and followed a 0.9 percent increase in December, the data from the Ministry of Trade, Economy and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 1.3 percent in February but decrease 3.2 percent in March.

The ministry maintained its assessment that industrial output is picking up.

For more background, please see PREVIEW

To view the full tables, click on the METI website