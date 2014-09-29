TOKYO, Sept 30 Japanese industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.5 percent in August, data released by the trade ministry showed on Tuesday, in a sign factory activity is struggling to recover from a slump caused by a hike in the sales tax.

The fall compared with economists' median estimate of a 0.2 percent increase in a Reuters poll, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry data showed. It followed a 0.4 percent rise in July and a 3.4 percent drop in June, which was the biggest decline since the March 2011 earthquake.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 6.0 percent in September but decrease 0.2 percent in October, the data showed.

