TOKYO Nov 28 Japan's industrial output unexpectedly rose 0.2 percent in October, marking a second straight month of gains, government data showed on Friday, in a tentative sign of recovery from a decline in demand caused by a sales tax hike earlier this year.

The month-on-month rise compared with economists' median estimate of a 0.6 percent decline in a Reuters poll. It followed a 2.9 percent rise in September, which was the biggest gain so far this year.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.3 percent in November and increase 0.4 percent in December.

