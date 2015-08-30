TOKYO Aug 31 Japan's industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.6 percent in July, government data showed on Monday, in a sign that weak overseas demand and high inventories are weighing on production.

The month-on-month fall compared with economists' median estimate of a 0.1 percent increase and followed a 1.1 percent rise in June, data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.8 percent in August and decrease 1.7 percent in September, the data showed.

