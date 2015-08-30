TOKYO Aug 31 Japan's industrial output
unexpectedly fell 0.6 percent in July, government data showed on
Monday, in a sign that weak overseas demand and high inventories
are weighing on production.
The month-on-month fall compared with economists' median
estimate of a 0.1 percent increase and followed a 1.1 percent
rise in June, data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry showed.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry expect output to rise 2.8 percent in August and
decrease 1.7 percent in September, the data showed.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)