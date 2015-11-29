TOKYO Nov 30 Japan's industrial output rose 1.4
percent in October from the previous month, up for a second
straight month, in a sign of a gradual pickup in factory
activity, government data showed on Monday.
The month-on-month rise compared with economists' median
estimate for a 1.9 percent increase, data by the Ministry of
Economy, Trade and Industry showed.
That followed a 1.1 percent increase in September, which
marked the first rise in three months.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise
0.2 percent in November and decrease 0.9 percent in December.
For more background, see this PREVIEW
To view the full tables, click on METI's website:
here
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)