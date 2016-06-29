TOKYO, June 30 Japan's industrial output fell 2.3 percent in May, government data showed on Thursday, in a sign companies could be worried that export demand is weakening.

The fall was more than a median estimate for a 0.1 percent decrease in a Reuters poll of economists.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 1.7 percent in June and increase 1.3 percent in July, data showed.

For background on this data, please see this PREVIEW