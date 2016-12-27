TOKYO Dec 28 Japan's industrial output rose 1.5 percent in November from the previous month, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.

The result compared with a median market forecast for a 1.6 percent gain.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 2.0 percent in December and increase 2.2 percent in January.

For the full tables on METI's website:

here

For more background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)