BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Repeats to attach to additional alert)
TOKYO, March 31 Japan's industrial output rose 2.0 percent in February from the previous month for the fastest pace of increase in eight months, government data showed on Friday, in a sign that final demand is picking up.
That was more than the median estimate for a 1.2 percent rise and followed a revised 0.4 percent decline in January, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to fall 2.0 percent in March and rise 8.3 percent in April, the data showed.
For the full tables on METI's website: here
For more background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing