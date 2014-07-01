TOKYO, July 1 Japanese manufacturing activity
expanded in June at a faster pace than initially reported,
revised data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that domestic demand
has quickly recovered from a sales tax increase at the start of
April.
The final Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 51.5 in June,
higher than a preliminary reading of 51.1 and more than 49.9 in
May.
The index rose above the 50 threshold that separates
expansion from contraction for the first time in three months.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government raised the national
sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 to pay for
welfare spending.
The tax hike caused a dip in consumer spending and factory
output, but the economy is showing signs that it will quickly
bounce back.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill)