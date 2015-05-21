TOKYO May 21 Japanese manufacturing activity
rebounded modestly in May as output and new orders picked up,
suggesting a much-needed improvement in demand at home and
abroad.
The Markit/JMMA flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 50.9 in May
from a final 49.9 in April.
The index returned above the 50 threshold that separates
contraction from expansion for the first time in two months.
The output index also rose to a preliminary 51.7 in May,
after shrinking in April.
New orders rose to a preliminary 51.2 from 48.8 in April,
ending two months of declines.
New export orders rose modestly to 50.5 from a final 50.3 in
the previous month, but expanded for the 11th consecutive month.
The final Markit/JMMA PMI for May will be released on June
1.
Japan's economy expanded in January-March at the fastest
pace in a year, but much of the growth came from inventories,
data showed on Wednesday.
Private consumption, housing investment and exports all rose
but at a feeble pace, leaving policymakers with more work to do
two years after a radical monetary stimulus programme has
brought only scant success.
The flash PMI data for May would suggest there is a good
chance that the economy continued to expand in the current
quarter.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill)