TOKYO, June 1 Japanese manufacturing activity
expanded in May for the first time in two months as domestic
orders and output rose, suggesting the economy may be grinding
higher again after faltering in April.
The Markit/JMMA final Japan Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 50.9 in May,
unchanged from the preliminary reading but higher than a final
49.9 in April.
The index returned above the 50 threshold that separates
contraction from expansion for the first time in two months.
New orders rose to 50.9, versus a flash estimate of 51.2 and
a final 48.8 in April.
The output index rose to 51.9, slightly more than the flash
estimate of 51.7 and 49.3 in April.
The index for new export orders was 50.6, slightly above a
preliminary 51.2 and a final 50.3 in the previous month.
An expanding manufacturing sector is important for the
economy because it would suggest domestic demand is becoming
stronger, which would lead to higher growth and make it more
likely that the Bank of Japan can meet its 2 percent inflation
target.
Data on Friday showed household spending unexpectedly
slumped in April and consumer inflation was roughly flat,
casting doubt on the central bank's forecast for a slow but
steady economic recovery and reinforcing expectations it will
have to pump more stimulus into the economy later in the year.
Industrial output rose a modest 1 percent, the first
increase in three months, though manufacturers expected a
smaller gain in May and a slight drop in June.
April exports grew more than expected from a year earlier
but fell from March - a worrying portent for external demand as
a slowdown in the economies of China and the U.S. clouds the
outlook for Asia's exporters.
